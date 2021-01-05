Prabhas Fans Upset With Radhe Shyam Director

One cannot deny the fact that Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' is one of the highly anticipated pan Indian films. We need not mention about Prabhas fan following in and out of India. Looks like Prabhas fans are really frustrated on Radha Krishna who's the director of Radhe Shyam.

They are eagerly waiting with bated breath to know the release date of the film. Director Radha Krishna is not creating any hype over the film amongst the audience. On top, he is making a film with a biggest bankable star in India. Today, Radha Krishna shared an interesting update about the film that 'Radhe Shyam' teaser will be out soon. He hasn't announced any release date of it. Prabhas fans are already disappointed as the movie is out of Sankranthi race. Earlier, there was news that Radhe Shyam would be releasing Sankranthi but the shifted release date to Summer as they are yet to shoot the last sequence of the film.

Prabhas fans are trolling Radha Krishna on social media for being careless about their demi-god movie. Some of them went on to say that " We have been hearing the same words from you since one year. Can you please mention the time and date of the teaser". A section of fans are demanding how many days will it take for you to release teaser. They are making funny memes on Radha Krishna to announce about date and time. Take a look at the tweets:

Enti sirr idi. Date time chepakunda announce it fast pic.twitter.com/mBVSMG26ci — Shyam (@DhonifiedRebel) January 5, 2021

How many days — Pradeep (@SaahoPradeep) January 5, 2021

Before 1week kavali Update ante Jan 14th ki Teaser ante 7th ki aina ivvandi @director_radhaa #Prabhas #RadheShyam — Sai Prasad (@Saiprasad_drlng) January 5, 2021

Orey babu. Nuv soon ante Jan 14th ki ledhemo andhuke ala vesadu cool cheyadaniki antunnaru 😂😭😭 Edho okati 3days lo announcement cheseyandi 🙏🙏

Official announcement vasthe fans ki kuda energy vasthadhi#Prabhas #RadheShyam — Sai Prasad (@Saiprasad_drlng) January 5, 2021