Prabhas Fans Troll Tollywood Director: Release Radhe Shyam Teaser Atleast Next Sankranthi

Jan 15, 2021, 13:51 IST
- Sakshi Post

Director Radha Krishna had announced a few days ago that the teaser of Prabhas's upcoming movie Radhe Shyam would soon be out.

The production house UV Creations too had tweeted saying that the movie teaser will be released very soon. Have a look..

So fans were naturally thrilled and assumed that the teaser would get released on Sankranthi. However, with the makers going incommunicado and remaining mum even on the festival day, fans of Prabhas are furious. They have trolled Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishna for the delay in the announcement about the movie.

Radhe Shyam is produced by UV Creations and helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead, the movie has Justin Prabhakaran scoring the music while Manoj Paramahamsa is doing the camera work.

