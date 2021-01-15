Prabhas Fans Troll Tollywood Director: Release Radhe Shyam Teaser Atleast Next Sankranthi

Director Radha Krishna had announced a few days ago that the teaser of Prabhas's upcoming movie Radhe Shyam would soon be out.

Teaser update is on the way guys!! Very very soon, till then just be patient!!! I promise your wait be worth a million smiles. #radheshyam — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) January 5, 2021

The production house UV Creations too had tweeted saying that the movie teaser will be released very soon. Have a look..

So fans were naturally thrilled and assumed that the teaser would get released on Sankranthi. However, with the makers going incommunicado and remaining mum even on the festival day, fans of Prabhas are furious. They have trolled Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishna for the delay in the announcement about the movie.

In past you have done so many mistakes and now also you are continuing the same..Then for #Saaho & Now for #RadheShyam 👍 Don't show your reckelness & carelessness @UV_Creations @TSeries — Team PRABHAS (@TeamPrabhasOffl) January 10, 2021

I didn't know it takes more than 5 days for a very very soon update

Announce RadheShyam Teaser@UV_Creations @TSeries #RadheShyam https://t.co/Lit8MdMAlV pic.twitter.com/L7WJoY3idD — Team PRABHAS (@TeamPrabhasOffl) January 10, 2021

Radhe Shyam is produced by UV Creations and helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead, the movie has Justin Prabhakaran scoring the music while Manoj Paramahamsa is doing the camera work.