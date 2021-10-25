Prabhas Fans Thrilled After Prashanth Neel's Words About Salaar

Prabhas' Salaar always manages to be in the news for more reasons than one. The top reason is the deadly combination of Prabhas and Kannada director Prashanth Neel (of KGF fame. Salaar (by P square—Prabhas and Prashanth) has generated much buzz among the viewers. Last week was Prabhas' birthday. However, the makers of Salaar did not release any poster from the film which greatly disppointed the fans.

In a recent media interaction, Prashanth Neel stated that 'Salaar is going to be a complete action entertainer which will be a feast to the fans of the Telugu Rebel Star.

He also assured Prabhas fans that Salaar is going to be a mass treat to the audience. Prabhas fans are going gaga over Prashanth Neel words about Prabhas' Salaar.

The film, which is set to present Prabhas in a never-seen-before violent, dark shade, also stars actress Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. With 20 per cent of the shoot completed and the remaining portions to be canned by February 2022, Salaar is slated for release on April 17, 2022. Watch this space for more updates.