Prabhas Fans Complain About Radhe Shyam Director To Telangana Cops

One cannot deny the fact that Prabhas is one of the most popular stars in and out of the country. Thanks to his Baahubali, which made him to put on a global map. He has an unfathomable fan following not only in India even in different parts of the foreign countries. All of them are eagerly waiting for Prabhas' upcoming film Radhe Shyam. It is directed by Radha Krishna who rose to fame with Jilla. The film has been into making for more than two years. Radhe Shyam director Radhe Krishna is keeping every detail of the film under wraps.

So far, he has released only first look poster and teaser of the film. Prabhas fans are deeply disappointed with Radha Krishna for not creating any hype about the film as Prabhas is a big bankable star in film industry. Now, Prabhas seems to have complained about Radha Krishna to Telangana Police. Yes, what you read is right. Recently, Nithiin's complained to Telangana Police that Keerthy Suresh has been missing and the cops have responded that they will take care of it.

Nithiin did Keerthy Suresh missing as a part of movie promotions of his upcoming film 'Range De'. To Nithiin's reply, one user complained about Radha Krishna that he is also missing and urging Hyderabad Police to nab him at the earliest. Several memes on Prabhas fans asking Hyderabad police to catch Radhe Shyaam director Radha Krishna are widely circulating on social media. Here's the latest meme for you. It remains to be seen how the director is going to respond to this news.