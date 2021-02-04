Prabhas Fan Leaks Salaar Movie Plot: Is This The Story Of Prashanth Neel Movie?

Rebel star Prabhas' Salaar has been in the news ever since it went on floors. Currently, the film shooting is progressing at a brisk pace. Prabhas is going to treat us all with a new avatar like never seen before in any of his previous movies. Not only Prabhas even his sea of fans have pinned huge hopes on 'Salaar'.

It is directed by Prashanth Neel who previously helmed movies like Ugramm and KGF: Chapter 1 and the film became a huge hit in Sandalwood. Salaar will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur, of Hombale Films, who is bankrolling the KGF franchise.

The film is expected to hit the screens sometime in 2022. If you are eagerly waiting to know the story of Salaar. Then, our page might give you the story of Salaar. Before jumping into a conclusion, we would like to tell you. It's a fan-made story of Prabhas' Salaar which has gone viral on all social media platforms. It's an interesting story to read and you may feel its real after reading it. Here we go...

