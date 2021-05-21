Prabhas Endorses Ek Mini Katha

It is known that Prabhas shares a very close rapport with UV Creations. He is the first in line to encourage and support every production venture of the production house.

Incidentally, Prabhas wished team Ek Mini Katha the very best as the film gears up for its Amazon premieres on 27th May.

“Varsham is one of the biggest blockbusters in my career!

Thanks to Shoban garu for giving me such a memorable film. Now, his son Santhosh's #EkMiniKatha is releasing on Amazon Prime on 27th. Best wishes to my friends UV Creations, and the entire team for this one,” Prabhas posted on Facebook.

Ek Mini Katha is directed by Karthik Rapolu. The film is billed to be a comedy caper with a unique theme. The trailer was unveiled a short while back and it is garnering a largely positive response.