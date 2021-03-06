Prabhas Easy To Work With, Has No Starry Tantrums: Mahanati Director Nag Ashwin

Rebel star Prabhas is one of the most popular actors in Tollywood. Many of them think that Prabhas is an attitude star in Tollywood. If you are having those kinds of thoughts, then, this piece of news is for you. Nag Ashwin who is producing Jathi Ratnalu is giving back to back interviews to various portals as part of movie promotions.

When he was asked to share something about Prabhas, Nag Ashwin said that " I thought he may not spare much time to me to narrate the script but he is a very comfortable star. He will give a lot of value to the stories rather than stardom. He respects his fan a lot and he will go any length to make his happy fans."

Last year, Nag Ashwini has announced his next film with Prabhas. The principal shooting of the film will commence in July. Prabhas will be sharing a screen with Deepika Padukone in yet to be titled film. It marks Deepika Padukone debut film in Telugu. Watch this space for more updates.