Prabhas to Earn Rs 1300 Cr In 2022: Deets Inside

Tollywood Rebel star Prabhas is one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema. It wouldn't be wrong, if we said that after Saaho debacle, Prabhas has pinned huge hopes on his forthcoming flick 'Radhe Shyam', 'Salaar', and 'Adipurush'.

Reports are doing the rounds that Prabhas is gearing up to have three back-to-back releases next year. It's going to a real test for Prabhas.

When it comes to fans, it's going to be a visual treat for his fans and movie buffs, who are waiting with bated breath to see him on the big screen.

Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam', 'Salaar', and 'Adipurush are being made on a budget of Rs 1000 cr plus. If these three films receives positive talk from the audience, then Prabhas alone is expected to contribute Rs 1300 to 1600 to the Indian box office with his movies in a single year.

We shouldn't be stunned, if Prabhas breaks his own Baahubali records with Salaar and Adipurush, as they are the most anticipated films of the year.

In the meantime, Prabhas is occupied with back-to-back big-budget Pan India films. He is on the verge of completing his upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam', co-starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead in the film.

Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishan and produced by UV Creations. The film is slated for release on January 14, 2022.