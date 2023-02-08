Prabhas Down With Fever, Cancelled Shoot

Rebel star Prabhas has been working tirelessly for a couple of films- Adipurush, Salaar, and K Project without proper rest. According to reports, Prabhas went to the hospital as he is down with a severe fever.

The doctors advised him to take some rest. Prabhas will be taking a break for some time. He canceled all movie shootings for a while.

In the meantime, Prabhas last appeared in Radhe Shyam. The film failed miserably at the box office. Prabhas has pinned huge hopes on Salaar and Adipuirush.