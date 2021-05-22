Prabhas to Do A Salman Khan in Salaar?

Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar has become the talk of the town on social media. The latest update we hear from our trusted sources is that Prabhas is likely to do a Salman Khan in his most awaited movie. We all know that Bollywood actor Salman Khan set heads turning when he went shirtless for the song oh oh jaane jana in the movie Pyar Kiya Toh Darna kya with Kajol. Now, mana own actor Prabhas we hear is all set to go shirtless for a high-octane action scene in Salaar.

Prabhas will be flaunting his six packs in one of the crucial scenes, it is being said. The action episode of Prabhas from Salaar is surely going to amaze all his fans and audience.

The shooting of the film which went on floors before rhe lockdown was halted had due to the second wave of Coronavirus. The makers will resume the shoot of the film, once things return to normalcy. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and Shruti Haasan will be seen as the female lead in the film opposite Prabhas. The pan India film is slated for theatrical release on April 14, 2022.