Prabhas Diet Plan For Adipurush Is Out!

Rebel star Prabhas has started prepping for his upcoming film ‘Adipurush’. Currently, he is staying indoors as the production of the film has been put on hold due to the second wave of Coronavirus. Prabhas will be essaying the role of Lord Rama in the film.

Recently during a media interaction Sunny Singh talked about Prabhas and said, “For Adipurush, I am on a strict diet. I am taking not more than 50 percent of carbs and 50 percent of protein.

Sometimes I have around 15 eggs a day or 10 and then I make sure I eat 4-5 meals in a day. Both Prabhas and I have to look muscular, and bulk up for this role. I and Prabhas are not taking steroids, we are bulking up naturally.”

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and Kriti Sanon would feature as the female lead opposite Prabhas. It is for the first time, Kriti Sanon will be sharing screen space with Prabhas and it marks her comeback in Tollywood, after a long gap. She was last seen in Mahesh Babu’s 1: Nenokkadine, which was released in 2014.