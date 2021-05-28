Prabhas-Deepika Film Latest Update

One cannot deny the fact that Prabhas is one of the busiest actors with multiple projects in his plate, which includes Radhe Shyam, Adipurush and Salaar. Apart from these three movies, the Tollywood Rebel Star has also signed another film with Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame.

If everything went as planned, then, Nag Ashwin should have started the production of the film by now. During Jathi Ratnalu movie promotions, Nag Ashwin had said that they will commence the shoot by mid June.

Speaking about the latest update of Prabhas-Nag Ashwin film, it is said to be a futuristic film set in the 2050s. The film is reportedly based on blower and man-made viruses. Apparently, the makers are adding some elements from the current scenario into the film. Deepika Padukone will be seen as Prabhas's love interest in the film although the makers are yet to clearly spell it out. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan will appear in a prominent role.

On the career front, Prabhas will be next seen in Radhe Shyam, which also features Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sasha Chhetri along with Sathyan and Priyadarshi in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on July 30.