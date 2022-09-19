Is Prabhas Dating Bollywood Actress? 

Prabhas, who recently lost his uncle Krishnam Raju, has been shooting for Project K and Salaar. This one of the most eligible bachelors in Tollywood is in the news over his rumoured dating endeavours.

The gossip doing the rounds is that the handsome hunk is dating a Bollywood star actress these days. And she is none other than the gorgeous Kriti Sanon. Prabhas and Kriti have worked together on the much-awaited epic 3D mythological film Adipurush, whose shoot was wrapped up last year. Recently, Kriti made a guest appearance on Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan.

Rumours about the two dating each other began after the 32-year-old actress did not hesitate to call up Prabhas during one of the rounds while on Koffee with Karan 7. The latter received the call and spoke quite casually with Kriti, which is sort of surprising given that the pan-India sensation's public image is that he is a shy and reserved person.

So, what is brewing between the duo? Prabhas and Kriti bonded "extremely well" on the sets of their film last year. "Everyone was surprised that a shy guy like Prabhas was very free with Kriti and indulged in long conversations with her. There is something special about their friendship, but it is too early to jump the gun. On the face of it, both are going very slow and don't seem to intend to make anything public as of now," a portal quoted a source as saying.

It is not the first time Prabhas has been linked to a co-star of his. Earlier, the Radhe Shyam actor was also linked to Shraddha Kapoor during the making of Saaho. And, many years ago, till the Baahubali movies were released, news of his equations with Anushka Shetty took the form of endless rumours.

We don't know whether Prabhas is really seeing any woman or maintaining a secret relationship. What we know is that he always holds huge respect for his co-stars, irrespective of their age.

In the meantime, Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam. The film misfired at the box office. Prabhas has pinned huge hopes on his upcoming Adipurush, Salaar and Project K. Let's wait and see when Prabhas will score a hit at the box office