Prabhas Creates New 100 Crore Club, Wants Profit Share Along With Remuneration?

Prabhas has probably become the highest-paid actor in the Telugu film industry. Post the massive success of the Baahubali franchise, the craze for the actor has multiplied manifold, and he has emerged as the first pan-Indian star of the Telugu Film industry.

If reports are to be believed, Prabhas has become the first actor in the country to take Rs 100 crore remuneration. He is the first Indian actor to receive such a whopping remuneration, owing to his Pan-India reach.

With this, Prabhas starts a new 100 crore club in the Indian film industry. Prabhas's popularity and stardom have reached a new level where his films irrespective of language, have get equal opening in both North and South industries. It’s not just the Indian audience but Prabhas has an army of fans even across borders.

The latest we hear is that the actor is opting for profit share in his projects, along with hefty remuneration. Considering his fame and reach, even producers are ready to offer him all he desires.

You can catch this handsome hunk in his next titled Radhe Shyam. The period love story also stars Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sasha Chhetri along with Sathyan and Priyadarshi in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is all set to hit the screens on July 30.

With big projects like Om Raut's Adipurush, which also features Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles, and also Prashanth Neel’s Salaar and Nag Ashwin’s next with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone under his belt, he deserves to make it to the 100 crore club.