Prabhas Congratulates Karthikeya 2 Team

Young actor Nikhil's Karthikeya 2 has become the talk of the town ever since it opened in theatres. The film was released in theatres on August 13, 2022. When the film is making loud noises on social media, which celebrity wouldn't watch it? Looks like our beloved star Rebel star Prabhas also decided to watch the film—Nikhil's Karthikeya.

Yes, Prabhas has watched the film and he has congratulated the entire team for the film's epic blockbuster success. Prabhas congratulated the team via Instagram story.

Have a look...

Talking about Karthikeya 2, it is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Karthikeya 2 is produced by Abhishek Agarwal. While coming to Prabhas, he has a slew of films in his pipeline such as Adipurush, Salaar, K project among others.

