Prabhas Congralutes RRR Team For Golden Globes Awards Nominations

Rebel star Prabhas is one of the most loved star in the entertainment industry. After the smash success of Baahubali, Prabhas popularity has skyrocketed among the audience. Prabhas makes anything will become news. Prabhas has congratulated the RRR team for getting nominated for Golden Globes Awards.

Prabhas congratulated RRR team via Instagram and he penned a few words for the team which goes "Feeling so proud as #RRR gets nominated for the #GoldenGlobes Awards. Hearty congratulations to @ssrajamouli garu, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie for this achievement. " Here's the post for you:

On the career front, Prabhas has a slew of films in his pipeline which are in different stages of production. Recently, Prabhas completed its shoot for Unstoppable with NBK. The episode is expected to be aired on Aha by end of this week.

Also Read: Nagarjuna To Quit Bigg Boss: Deets Inside

