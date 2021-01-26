Prabhas Clocks 6 Million Followers On Instagram

Rebel star Prabhas is one of the most sought after actors in Tollywood. Not to mention, he is one of the highest-paid in TFI. It's hard to guess Prabhas remuneration per movie. Though Prabhas has no releases in the next few months but the actor is trending on all social media platforms. Prabhas has touched six million followers mark on Instagram. Thanks to Prabhas' fans, we finally get to know that the actor has six million followers, there's no doubt, Prabhas followers will become double in next few months especially after the release of Salaar and Adipurush.

Prabhas fans are celebrating the feat and they have flooded the microblogging site with the hashtag #Prabhas. Prabhas joined Instagram last year on April 14, just ahead of his film, Saaho’s release. As you all might be aware, Prabhas is an inactive person on Instagram and he uses it only to promote his films.

Here are few amazing pictures of Prabhas from Instagram: