Prabhas Clocks 20 Million Followers On Facebook

One cannot deny the fact that Prabhas is one of the most sought after stars in Tollywood. If reports are to be believed, he is also one of the highest-paid actors in the Telugu cinema. After the grand success of Baahubali, Prabhas is believed to be charging above Rs 50 Crore per film. Prabhas knows the best answer.

If you are a Prabhas fan, then this news is for you. Prabhas became the first actor from Tollywood to have 20 million followers on Facebook. Prabhas had a fan base of 16 million followers, until July. Looks like it's growing rapidly.

Prabhas was last seen in Sujeeth’s ‘Saaho’ and the film didn't do well at the box office. This hasn’t damaged the popularity of the handsome hunk of Tollywood, especially in the two Telugu states. Prabhas bagged the top place with the highest fan followers by dethroning other stars of Tollywood.

On the professional front, Prabhas will soon be appearing in ‘Radhe Shyam’ and he will be essaying the role of a fortune teller in the flick. It is for the first time, Prabhas will be sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde. The film is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is aiming to release next year during the Sankranthi festival. On the other hand, he will also be seen in Adipurush and Nag Ashwin's movie.