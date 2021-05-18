Prabhas Character In Salaar Might Stun His Fans

Rebel star Prabhas' forthcoming flick ‘Salaar’ has been in the news since its inception. Latest news we hear is that Prabhas is all set to play dual roles in the film. That’s not all, Prabhas will be essaying the role of an Army Officer in Salaar.

If these rumors turn out to be true, then, it will be the first time we get to see Prabhas in the Military uniform. Prabhas will surely look stunning in the attire and Prabhas fans will agree that he can pull off any character easily. However, an official confirmation about Prabhas’ character in the film is awaited from the makers' end.

Prabhas and the film unit were supposed to start the second schedule of Salaar in April, but, the second wave of the Coronavirus seems to have disrupted all their plans. There’s no clue, when the filmmakers will resume the shoot of Salaar. The film is being directed by Prashanth Neel, who rose to fame with ‘KGF: Chapter 1’.

Apart from Salaar, Prashanth Neel is awaiting the release of KGF: Chapter-2, and the film is slated for release on July 16, 2021. Sizzling actress Shruti Haasan who’s delivered back-to-back hits with, Vakeel Saab and KRACK, will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in ‘Salaar’. They are going to be a fresh pair to Prabhas fans and the Telugu audience.