Prabhas Cameo In KGF 3?

Rebel star Prabhas and Yash are biggest stars in their own territory. The duo earned a loyal fan following with their acting chops in KGF and Baahubali franchise.

Fans would love to see them on the big screen. We don't know when Prabhas or Yash will share screen space in a film. But, we do have some super exciting news for all our readers. It is known that Yash is a huge fan of Prabhas. Buzz has it that Prabhas and Yash will be seen together in a film.

Director Prashanth Neel is basking in the glory of his recently released movie, KGF 2. The film is doing better brisk business at the worldwide box office. Prashanth Neel is working with Prabhas in the most awaited film, Salaar.

Prashanth Neel also confirmed that KGF 3 is on cards, it would take at least one year for KGF 3 to go on floors. Between all this, a lot of theories are doing the rounds on social media Rebel star Prabhas is likely to star in KGF 3. Rumor mills suggest that Prabhas will probably make a guest appearance in Yash's KGF 3.

There is a lot of curiosity surrounding Yash's KGF 3. How Prashanth Neel is going to narrate KGF 3 has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Just imagine Prabhas and Yash in KGF 3, the film'd collections would create a tsunami at the box office. Before jumping to any conclusion, let's wait for an official confirmation from the makers' end. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.

