Prabhas Buys His Dream Car, Check Price

Tollywood Rebel Star, Prabhas is one of the biggest bankable actors in Tollywood. He has been working on multiple projects in Telugu and Hindi. Prabhas' remuneration for all his upcoming projects accounts for an accumulated Rs 120 cr.

Now, we hear that Prabhas has bought himself a new Lamborghini Aventador S luxury car. Can you guess the price of the vehicle? Well, the cost of the vehicle is said to be around Rs 6 cr.

Pictures of Prabhas's new car are being widely circulated on social media. The actor shared the exciting news about his new prized possession with his fans and friends. Prabhas fans urged the Baahubali actor to drive slowly. The comment section is filled with a series of fire and heart emojis. If you haven't seen Prabhas's new sports car yet. Check out the post here:



Meanwhile, Prabhas is waiting for the release of 'Radhe Shyam' which is slated to hit theatres on July 30, 2020. Apart from that, Prabhas has Adipurush and Salaar in the pipeline, both the films are scheduled to release next year. Watch this space for more updates.