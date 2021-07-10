Prabhas' Baahubali Clocks Six Years, Check How Netizens Are Reacting To It

Rebel star Prabhas' became an overnight sensation star across the globe is with the movie 'Baahubali'. The popular franchise received a lot of appreciation for Prabhas' awesome work in the film. He is a heartthrob and managed to make females go weak in knees with his charming personality.

After the stupendous success of Baahubali, Prabhas has become a Pan Indian star. All thanks to Rajamouli for showing the other hidden talent of Prabhas. It wouldn't be crime if we said that the Baahubali franchise could be Prabhas' favorite film because it got huge limelight to him. Now, Prabhas' Baahubali completed six-years on Saturday, that is July 10.

Here's Prabhas's reaction to the completion of Baahubali to six years.

Apart from Prabhas, the film also featured Rana Daggubati, Tamannah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj and Nassar playing significant roles.

As Baahubali clocks six years of its release, it has become a topic of discussion on social media for its fans and audience. Here are a few tweets for you

#6YearsOfBaahubali…. Undoubtedly a remarkable film in history of India cinema both in terms of presentation and boxoffice…. #Baahubali gave us a PAN INDIA SUPERSTAR ….A film that changed #Prabhas career and made possible for Bollywood and South Industry to collaborate more. pic.twitter.com/PUUgYGPjsu — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) July 10, 2021

6yrs for prabhas official entry into Tier1 league, he is the 6th hero to enter in present generation.Congrats A SSR visual wonder #Baahubali 🔥 — The mAcho mAn (@EL__classico_) July 10, 2021