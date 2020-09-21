Prabhas, Anushka, Rana Have One Thing In Common!

Tollywood actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty acted in the film, Baahubali. After the grand success of Baahubali 1 and 2, Prabhas, Rana, and Anushka have become extremely popular in other parts of the country as well. Without any doubt, we can say that the fan base for these stars has been increased as well. They have won the hearts of the people with their impressive performance in fantasy drama ‘Baahubali’.

Probably, these stars have got plenty of offers to feature in the films. But, if you may recall, Prabhas, Rana, and Anushka acted only in one film in their professional careers. Going into the details, Prabhas appeared in the film ‘Saaho’. The movie was released amid high expectations but it failed to create some magic at the box office. Sujeeth directed the film. Prabhas shared screen space with Shraddha Kapoor in the movie.

On the other hand, Rana Daggubati portrayed the character of the ex-chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandrababu Naidu in NTR’s biopic. Balakrishna played the titular role in the film but it turned out to be a huge disaster at the box office.

Talking about Anushka Shetty, she acted in the film, ‘Bhagamaathie’ which was released in 2018. The film didn't do well at the box office. Currently, she is waiting for the release of her upcoming film ‘Nishabhdham’ which features Madhavan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali in the key roles.

One thing in common among these stars is that they did only one film after ‘Baahubali’. Looks like our stars are taking much care to give a green signal for the films as they don't want to tarnish their reputation which they got with Baahubali. Several filmmakers might have been in the queue but our beloved actor seems to be not taking risks by doing experimental roles.

Before Baahubali, at least one movie of Prabhas, Rana, and Anushka would have been opened in the theatres. But, now, it's not, and are waiting for the right scripts which could spell magic at the box office.

What do you guys say about this? Do let us know in the comments below, we would love to hear from you.