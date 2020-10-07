Rebel star Prabhas is one of the most happening stars, not just in Tollywood but across the country at the moment. His fans are eagerly waiting for their idol’s birthday on October 23rd as they have planned a huge celebration for their demi-god.

Prabhas is currently busy shooting for his forthcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’ in Italy. The makers of the movie are planning to unleash a teaser from the film as a special birthday treat for his fans. In fact, the first-look poster of Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam was loved by one and all. Now, everyone's eyes are on the ‘Radhe Shyam’ teaser. Post Italy schedule, the film is expected to go into post-production formalities.

If reports are to be believed, Prabhas is going to formally announce his collaboration with Prashanth Neel on his birthday. Their collaboration has been in the news since ‘KGF: Chapter-1’ became a massive hit at the box office. Kannada actor Yash played the lead role in the film. It is being said on social media that Prabhas and Prashanth Neel combo is on cards and they are expected to make an official announcement on this particular date.

Post Baahubali, there are many projects lined up in Prabhas’ kitty. One of them is the most prestigious ‘Adipurush’ which will be directed by Bollywood filmmaker Om Raut. Prabhas’. Another project is with Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame with Deepika Padukone playing the leading lady in this yet-to-be-titled film.

Coming back to Radhe Shyam, it is directed by Radha Krishna and features Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The makers are eyeing to release the film during the Sankranthi festival season in 2021. They are yet to officially announce the release date. Watch this space for more updates.