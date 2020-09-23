Prabhas And 'Radhe Shyam' Crew Will Soon Fly To Italy

Prabhas’ forthcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’ is the most awaited film of the year as the audience are looking forward to witnessing the tale of the story. The first look of the film was loved by all. The makers of the film have shot most of the scenes in Europe before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the globe. Now, the makers are planning to shoot some of the crucial scenes in Italy.

If reports are to be believed, Prabhas and the film's crew will soon be flying to Italy. The makers have applied for shooting permission and they seem to have got approval from the Italy government. Prabhas and the film's unit are expected to jet off to Italy either by this month's end or in the first week of October.

The film is directed by Radha Krishna who rose to fame with ‘Jilla’ film. It is worth mentioning that the makers of the movie are all set to release the teaser of the film on Prabhas’ birthday which is on October 23. Pooja Hegde who is on a roll signing back-to-back projects, will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in ‘Radhe Shyam’. The makers are aiming to release the film during the Sankranthi festival. Watch this space for more updates.