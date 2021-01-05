Prabhas And Pawan Kalyan May Not Reap Triple Profits This Summer

Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan are the biggest bankable stars in Tollywood. They have a huge fan abase in different parts of the country. Pawan and Prabhas fans won't miss any updates about their film. As you all know, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab are the most awaited films of the year. Actually, both the films were supposed to hit the screens by this time but they got pushed to this year due to COVID-19. A while back, there was a buzz that Radhe Shyam and Vakeel Saab could release on Sankranthi.

Surprisingly, Radhe Shyam and Vakeel Saab are out of the race. It is being said on social media Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and Pawan's Vakeel Saab are eyeing to open in theatres during summer to cash in on the holidays. Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan any movies will surely reap some profits at the box office. This time it seems to be doubtful.

Ideally, Releasing movies in summer is a perfect time because students used to get summer holidays every year. But, due to lockdown in 2020, there will be regular classes for schools and colleges in summer and final exams will be held in April-May or June-July. So, the audience may not rush to theatres to watch the movies due to online classes. If this happens then it will be tough for Radhe Shyam and Vakeel Saab filmmakers to recover the full investments from theatres.