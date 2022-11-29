Prabhas And Kriti Sanon To Get Engaged: Deets Inside

Rebel Star Prabhas needs no introduction. There isn't a single day without him being in the news. The pan-India star and Kriti Sanon are working together for the much-awaited film Adipurush. For the first time, they have been paired up.

Kriti recently appeared on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's finale to promote her film Bhediya. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Karan Johar can be seen asking Varun Dhawan about some list and why Kriti's name is missing from that list. To this, Varun replies that Kriti's name is not there because her name is in someone's heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika Padukone, he adds.

The latest rumor is doing the rounds on social media that Prabhas is said to have proposed to Kriti Sanon during the shoot of Adipurush. They are said to be in a relationship. That's not all, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are likely to get engaged by end of this year. Here's the tweet posted by film critic Umari Sandhu about their upcoming engagement.

