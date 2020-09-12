The coronavirus pandemic has changed the plans of all the film stars. But, it didn’t stop our Rebel star Prabhas from announcing his future projects. He became a nation's heartthrob after Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali’. Recently, Prabhas announced his new movie with a Bollywood director. The film is titled to be Adipurush and it is going to be directed by Om Raut.

Over the past few days, several speculations are doing the rounds as who will be playing the character of Sita in the film. If reports are to be believed, Anushka is likely to play the role of ‘Sita’.

All Pranushka fans out there! It is not Anushka Shetty but Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is likely to share screen space with Prabhas in the flick.

According to the reports, "Anushka Sharma is the top contender for the role. Om met and narrated the whole idea to Anushka and she was blown away by his vision. In fact, their meeting had a very positive outcome and it will most likely be her playing Sita on screen. Anushka will mostly be ready to start shooting within two months post her delivery. Om wants to begin shooting around January and since Adipurush is based on Ramayana, they will first film the portions which won't need Anushka in them. They will kickstart the schedule with the Prabhas-Saif conflict. But it's still not confirmed - Anushka is Om's first choice for the movie but she is yet to sign on the dotted line."

Recently, Anushka Sharma announced that she is expecting her first baby with Viral Kohli. Her due date is around January 2021. The makers are waiting for Anushka Sharma's confirmation. Let us wait for the official information.