Rebel Star Prabhas and Stylish Star Allu Arjun are not only popular actors in Tollywood but are regarded as best friends for many years. Prabhas and Allu Arjun are going great guns in their respective careers. You have social media as a proof on that as their names constantly keep trending on multiple platforms.

Recently, a Prabhas picture showing him wearing a black jacket went viral on all social media platforms. This prompted fans of both Prabhas and Allu Arjun to come up with some funny memes. But most interesting among them was this one.

The motive for this meme centered around the red jackets that the two stars wore in their recent releases 'Saaho' and 'Ala Vaikuthapurramloo'. Both of them looked stunning in the red jackets and none of them expected it would become a huge trend.

Now again, Prabhas wearing a jacket similar to that of Allu Arjun led to the talk amongst the netizens that they have similar tastes. But this is the cracking point where the fans’ emotions can suddenly go haywire. Realising this, fans of both Prabhas and Allu Arjun have appealed for calm and restraint besides asking them to stop the meme trolls.

We gathered a few memes for our readers, take a look at them:



Konthamandi kavalani iddari fans gelukutunnaru. Adi apandi.

IGNORE NEGATIVITY SPREAD POSITIVITY🙏.

irrespective of anything they are best friends in film industry.

Friendship ane word vellu iche respect 🙏.manam danini chedagodutunnam.#FriendsForever #alluarjun #prabhas #pushpa pic.twitter.com/yjICkFDmy8 — Alluuarjunonlline (@Alluuarjunonll1) September 17, 2020

Hi friends

Stop Trolls plzz🙏

They are #bestfriendsofTFI❤️ By these pics u realize the message ..📄@alluarjun#prabhas #alluarjun #friends @mrtarun21_

Fans antee trolls cheyadam kadhu friends ...🤝 From now onwards stop those all🙏..

Thank you..😊 pic.twitter.com/pc9eV8tO2n — 👑 Alluarjun 👑 (@BNaveen67938869) September 17, 2020

On the professional front, Allu Arjun will soon be seen in 'Pushpa' under the direction of Sukumar. His last outing 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' emerged as the biggest hit of this year. On the other hand, Prabhas in on a roll signing back-to-back projects with top directors in Tollywood and Bollywood. He has amazing films in his kitty which includes 'Radha Shyam' to be directed by Radha Krishna and two films of Nag Ashwin and Om Raut.