Prabhas on Aha NBK Show: Highlights From Telugu Rebel Star Interview

Rebel Star Prabhas has been trending on social media. Prabhas is all set to appear on the celebrity talk show Unstoppable with NBK. The show is being hosted by Balakrishna.

Prabhas' episode of Unstoppable With NBK will start streaming on Aha on December 30, 2022. Fans can't wait to watch the episode. Here are a few highlights of Prabhas on Unstoppable With NBK. Prabhas is going to open up about his wedding plans. Prabhas and Gopichand are said to have fought about Anushka Shetty in 2017.

Prabhas worked with Anushka Shetty for Mirchi in 2013. She also worked with Gopichand in 2017 for Shourya. There were rumors that Sheety had dated Gopichand during the filming of Shourya. Prabhas and Gopichand had a clash about her. Prabhas is also going to talk about his late uncle Krishnam Raju. We are going to hear many new things about Prabhas in Unstoppable with NBK.