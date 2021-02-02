Prabhas's Adipurush Sets In Mumbai Catch Fire

Rebel star Prabhas’ pcoming film 'Adipurush' has gone on the floors today. Sadly, a massive fire broke out on the sets of the film.

A level 2 fire broke out on the set of Adipurush in Mumbai on Tuesday around 4:13 pm. Around fifty to sixty people were present on the film’s set at Retro Grounds behind Inorbit Mall in Goregaon area in Mumbai.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, eight fire engines, five jumbo tankers, one water tanker and a JCB are at the spot. No injuries have been reported in the incident. Fire fighting operation is currently underway.As far as the cast and crew are concerned, no one has come under any physical harm.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and the film is scheduled to release in 2020. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen as the antagonist role in the film. The makers are yet to announce the other cast details.