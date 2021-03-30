Prabhas Adipurush VFX Budget 250 Crores

There isn't a single day without Prabhas being in the news. He always manages to be in the headlines for one or other reason. He became a pan Indian sensation with the Baahubali franchise. Currently, Prabhas is juggling between Salaar and Adipurush between Hyderabad and Mumbai. Both the films are lavish budget films and Prabhas is going to be seen in a new avatar like never before seen. Recently, Om Raut received the best director award for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

He is the creator and director of Adipurush features Prabhas in lead role. Expectations are riding high on the project after he bagged the best director Award. Prabhas will be essaying the role of Lord Rama in Adipurush. He seems to have alloted only limited days for Adipurush. Most of the film will be shoot on green screen and it will be in the studios.

Hollywood films like 300 and Jungle Book were shot in the studios. Adipurush involves extensive VFX, so the makers are roping in top Hollywood technicians for the project. If reports are to go anything by, Prabhas' Adipurush VFX budget seems to be Rs 250 cr. Kriti Sanon and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will appear in prominent roles. The film is scheduled to open in theatres on August 11, 2022. Keep watching this space for more updates.