Prabhas' Adipurush Out Of Sankranthi Race 2023

Rebel star Prabhas' upcoming film Adipurush has been in the news for a long time. The regular shooting of the film is going at a brisk pace. Prabhas' Adipurush was scheduled to release in theatres on January 12, 2023.

Unfortunately, Adipurush is likely to step out from the Sankranthi race of 2023.

Prabhas fans are upset about Adipurush getting delayed. Vijay's Varisu is also getting released in theatres on the same day of Adipurush's release.

According to reports, Adipurush makers want a solo release and they don't want any clashes with the film.

The makers of Adipurush have decided to postpone the film for Summer. However, the makers will soon be announcing the new release date of Adipurush.

The film is directed by Om Raut. Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan will be seen in prominent roles.