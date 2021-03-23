Prabhas Adipurush Look Goes Viral: Tollywood Rebel Star Papped At Airport

Rebel star Prabhas is one of the biggest bankable stars in Tollywood. This is precisely why Prabhas is one of the busiest actors in Tollywood who has more than two films in his pipeline. It's a known fact that Prabhas has been juggling Adipurush and Salaar films. Recently, he was spotted at the Hyderabad airport and probably was returning from Mumbai.

Prabhas' Airport photos have gone viral on all social media platforms. And netizens who saw these pictures are saying that this is how Prabhas will look in Adipurush. Wanna have a look at Prabhas's Adipurush look? Prabhas was spotted sporting a moustache, dropping hints that this could be the Telugu Revel Star's look in the movie. If you haven't seen Prabhas's latest pictures from the airport. Here we go, take a look at it.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and it is produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles. The film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, it will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be essaying the role of Raavan while Krithi Sanon will play the love interest of Prabhas in the film. The film will hit the screens on August 11, 2022. Watch this space for more updates.