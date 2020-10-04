Prabhas' Adipurush Likely To Be Released In Hollywood

Prabhas and Om Raut have joined their hands together for the film, Adipurush and it has been one of the biggest announcements in Tollywood and Bollywood in the recent times. The film will be based on the triumph of good over evil. Reports claim that the makers are planning to release the film in Hollywood as well. It is learned that Adipurush will be shot using green mat technology as seen in many Hollywood movies.

Prabhas has become the pan-Indian star after the smash success of Baahubali. His fan following is spread across the globe. The makers might be thinking to encash his craze.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been roped in to play a villain role in the film. Saif Ali Khan was seen playing baddie as Udaybhan Rathod in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Saif Ali Khan's performance was loved by one and all. The film was also directed by Om Raut.

For the first time, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan are going to work together for the mega film and it is left to see how it will do at the box office. Adipurush will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. The film is currently in the early stages of production and it is expected to go on floors in 2021. Prabhas' Adipurush will be released in 2022.