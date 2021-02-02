Prabhas' Adipurush Launched, Check Out Photos, Know When Prabhas Is Going To Join The Shoot In Mumbai

Rebel star Prabhas is all set to join the launch of his upcoming film 'Adipurush'. He has spotted at Mumbai airport. Prabhas' airport pictures went viral on all social media platforms. It is worth mentioning here that Prabhas will be returning back to Hyderabad by evening or tomorrow's morning flight. Prabhas went to attend the event and will return back to Hyderabad to complete the shoot of 'Salaar'.

Currently, the regular shooting of Salaar is going at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. Prabhas and the film unit are going to shoot a few major scenes up to Feb-10. Industry sources tell us, Prabhas will commence the regular shoot of 'Adipurush' in the third week of this month. Prabhas may kick-start Adipursh schedule by end of this month.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and the film is scheduled to release in 2020. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen as the antagonist role in the film. The makers are yet to announce the other cast details.