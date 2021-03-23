Prabhas' Adipurush First Look Poster Release Date

Rebel star Prabhas has become a national heartthrob after the smashiny success of Baahubali. Post Baahubali, Prabhas has a signed a slew of films in Telugu and Hindi, which are in different stages of production.

Currently, Prabhas is working round the clock for Adipurush and the regular shooting of the film is progressing at a rapid pace in Mumbai. If sources are to be believed, the makers of Adipurush are planning to release Prabhas's first look poster from Adipurush on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami which falls on April 21 of this year.

If makers fail to release the poster, they may announce some special update about the film. The makers of the movie will surely announce something on Sri Rama Navami for Prabhas fans, assert sources who are close to the industry.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and it is produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles. The film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, it will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be essaying the role of baddie while Krithi Sanon will play the love interest of Prabhas in the film. The film will hit the screens on August 11, 2022. Watch this space for more updates.