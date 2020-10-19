Prabhas' Actress In Ranveer Singh's Film

Sizzling actress Pooja Hegde is basking in the glory of her recent outing ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ and it turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. One cannot deny the fact that Pooja Hegde is one of the bankable actresses in the entertainment industry. The latest news we hear is Pooja Hegde has signed her next project with Ranveer Singh which will be directed by Rohit Shetty. Pooja Hegde will be essaying playing the female lead opposite to Ranveer in an untitled film. More details about the film are yet to be known.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde is all set to share screen space with Prabhas in ‘Radhe Shyam'. A few days ago, Prabhas released the first look poster of Pooja Hegde from the film. The poster was loved by one and all. The poster created much hype amongst the audience. The regular shooting of Radhe Shyam is going on at a brisk pace in Italy and the makers are aiming to release it by next year during the Sankranthi festival. Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar who rose to fame with the Jil movie. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.