Prabhas' Actress To Perform Item Song In Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

Rebel Star Prabhas and Icon Star Allu Arjun are regarded as the most sought-after actors in Tollywood. The duo enjoys a huge fan following across the country. Several female stars have worked in the duo.

If you are wondering which of Prabhas's co-stars is going to perform an item song in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, here we tell you the answer. If some media reports are to be believed, Kriti Sanon is the one.

Prabhas and the Bollywood actress are working together for Adipurush, which will hit the screens on June 16, 2023. She is likely to shake a leg with Bunny in Pushpa: The Rule. Director Sukumar first planned to rope in Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Pushpa 2's item song.

However, the Shaakuntalam actress rejected the lucrative offer, as she doesn't want to do such a song at this moment in her career.

Samantha's Oo Antava song in Pushpa-The Rise was a big hit and it became a rage amongst the audience.

Now, Kriti Sanon is onboard to perform an item song in Bunny's Pushpa: The Rule. However, it is not officially confirmed yet.