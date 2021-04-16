Prabhas24 Is Trending On Twitter, Know Why?

Tollywood hero Prabhas is having a couple of films in his kitty. He is on a signing spree. On the professional front, he will be seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam, Om Raut's Adipurush, Prashanth Neel's Salaar and an untitled film with Nag Ashwin.

Now, the hashtag, #Prabhas24 is trending on Twitter. According to the reports, Prabhas has given a green signal to act under the direction of Siddharth Anand. It is said that Mythri Movie Makers are going to finance the project. Rumours are doing the rounds that Siddharth Anand has narrated the script to Prabhas recently while the hero visited Mumbai for the shooting of Adipurush. As of now there is no official information regarding this, let us wait for it.

See how the fans are reacting to the news.

Just a buzz about his movie is trending in #twitter Unmatchable craze for any Indian Super Star..#Prabhas 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vPOfcul72u — amprabhasfan (@amprabhasfan) April 16, 2021