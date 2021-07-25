Prabhas’ Salaar Latest Update

Rebel star Prabhas’ craze has gone to the next level after ‘Baahubali’. After that movie, Prabhas not only became a pan India star but also gained fans from all over the world. Presently, he is working in three Pan India films - ‘Radhe Shyam’, ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Salaar’.

On Sunday, Prabhas and Nag Ashwin’s untitled film was officially launched on the occasion of Guru Pournami. Big B Amitabh Bachchan will be playing the lead role in this movie.

So far as ‘Salaar’ updates are concerned, Prabhas has wrapped up 30 percent of the shoot but the film shooting had to be stalled due to the second wave of Coronavirus. Directed by KGF director Prashanth Neil this is a highly anticipated film of Prabhas where he has undergone a transformation with regards to his looks.

The latest updates regarding this movie are now going viral on social media. It is learned that a flashback episode has been added to the movie raising the expectations for the film. Besides this, the director has already planned to do a special song with the KGF fame, Srinidhi Shetty. If you need more clarity about the updates, we have to wait till an official announcement is made by the movie makers.