Uppena Box Office Collections Day 12: Vaishnav Tej Beats Hrithik Roshan's Record

Director Buchi Babu Sana's Uppena featuring Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty is going steady at the box office. The film is doing unstoppable business ever since it opened in theatres. The film went on to become the highest ever gross for a debut hero in India. Vaishnav Tej has set a new benchmark in Tollywood with Uppena.

According to highly trusted sources, the film has crossed Rs 50 cr in full and the film has been declared a massive hit by the viewers. Uppena has managed to beat Hrithik Roshan's debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai which collected Rs 41 cr nett. Latest news we hear is Uppena has collected Rs 42 cr plus neet in five days of its release. Likewise, Vaishnav Tej has beaten Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai record with Uppena. The film has now become the highest grosser for any debut hero in India.

If you are searching for Uppena movie collections, then, you have landed on the right page. Talking about the latest collections, Uppena has managed to earn Rs 1.3 cr on its twelfth day at the box office. The film total worldwide collections seems to be Rs 80 cr plus. If this continues the same, Uppena might enter Rs 100 cr club. Let's wait and watch whether this film will join the prestigious club of Rs 100 cr club. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets of Uppena collections:

Nizam: 24L

Ceeded: 13L

UA: 18L

East: 10L

West: 4L

Guntur: 4.2L

Krishna:4.1L

Nellore: 3L

AP-TG Total:- 0.80CR (1.3Cr Gross~)

On the professional front, Vaishnav Tej is loving the current pace and he is busy in reading the scripts. He is yet to announce his next project details.

