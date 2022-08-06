Positive Reviews But No Bookings For Sita Ramam

Dulquer Salman's Sita Ramam was released in theatres on August 5, 2022. The makers even roped in Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas to promote the movie, which helped the film get a decent opening at the box office. There is no denying that Sita Ramam got fantastic reviews from critics and the general public.

Now a days, word of mouth for any film travels fast than an ambulance, and the audience who watched the movie in theatres have heaped praises on Sita Ramam. Indeed, Dulquer's movie will make for a good watch this weekend. Unfortunately, Sita Ramam shows poor booking in Hyderabad. Here are a couple of screenshots of Sita Ramam from the BookMyShow chart.

Have a look at it:

Looking at the booking, it appears Sita Ramam might not survive at the box office after next weekend. The film should earn maximum revenue by end of this week a people only rush to theatres in the first three days. There's no way Sita Ramam would do business next week.

The film is also facing stiff competition from Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara as the filmmakers are said to have already recovered fifty percent of their investment with the opening day collections itself. Will Sita Ramam be able to overtake Bimbisara remains to be seen. Let's hope for the collection picks up for Dulquer's sake!

