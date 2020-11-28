Popular TV Anchor Won't Make Bigg Boss 4 Wild Card Entry Even If Offered Crores

TV anchor Vishnu Priya rose to fame with the popular reality show ‘Pove Pora’ and enjoys a decent fan following in Telugu states. Recently, there were rumors that Vishnu Priya could make a wild card entry into Bigg Boss Telugu 4. News does travel fast and it might have reached the ears of Vishnu Priya.

She stated to news portals that “ I don’t like the concept of Bigg Boss, even if they offer some crores also I will never ever participate in the show. I don’t like the captaincy task of how the contestants will fight to become captain. The worst part I hate in Bigg Boss is elimination. When the outside world is so good, why will I go to lock myself in the house without being in any contact with my family and loved ones? I always want to entertain my fans be it movies or shows but that should give me work satisfaction, then only I’ll agree to do. I'm will never make entry into Bigg Boss". On the career front, she will next be seen in ‘Check Mate’ is slated for release by early next year. Watch this space for more updates.