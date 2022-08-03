Popular Celebrities Who Will Be Seen in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6

There's no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the biggest reality shows in telugu states. There's a separate fan base for the show. It's been close to one year that the makers talked about launching a new season, The show buffs are eagerly waiting for some news. If you are one of them, then, we have something interesting for you. Akkineni Nagarjuna is going to host the new season of Bigg Boss Telugu. Nagarjuna is said to have Jacked up his remuneration for Bigg Boss Telugu season 6.

As the previous seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu received tremendous response from all quarters, the show organizers are planning to rope in some noted and popular celebrities as contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu season 6.

That's not all, the show organisers are also planning to offer fancy pay cheques for all the contestants which is said to be the highest among all seasons so far, as per the buzz.

As of now, we don't have Bigg Boss Telugu 6 confirmed contestants' list. We shall keep you posted as soon as we hear from the makers or our sources. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.