'Popcorn' Motion Poster Unveiled On Avika Gor's Birthday

It's known that a film is being made in the direction of prominent Ad filmmaker Murali Naga Srinivas Gandham, with Sai Ronak and Avika Gor as the lead pair. Producer Madhupalli Bhogendra Gupta of Acharya Creations (of the critically-acclaimed 'Napolean' fame) is producing it as Production No. 3. Avika Gor is debuting as a co-producer of the movie on her banner Avika Screen Creations. MS Chalapathi Raju is its other co-producer. 'Popcorn' has been confirmed as the title of the promising project. On Wednesday (June 30), marking Avika Gor's birthday, its title and motion poster were released.

Acharya Creations is producing it prestigiously. Avika Gor turning into a producer is a special feature of the movie. Director Murali Naga Srinivas Gandham has got hands-on experience of 18 years as an Ad filmmaker and owns an Ad agency as well. He is debuting as a director with 'Popcorn'. Avika Gor came forward to produce the movie upon immensely liking the story. The audience's expectations from 'Popcorn' are therefore very high. The motion poster has lived up to the expectations and Netizens are lauding it on the Internet ever since it was released today. Going by the still of the lead pair, 'Popcorn' seems to be a new-age love story with a difference.

Speaking about the movie, producer Bhogendra Gupta said, "We wish Avika Gor a happy birthday. Our film has got a novel story and a distinct screenplay. We are happy to have collaborated with Avika Gor. Shravan Bharadwaj is composing the music. The details of the rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon."

Director Murali Naga Srinivas Gandham said, "The film is a melodrama. A girl and boy, who have immense hatred towards each other, get stuck in an inescapable situation. Before the atypical situation in their lives, they were strangers. How did they pass time in the inescapable situation? What did they do when the situation turned fatal? What followed next? That's the crux of the story."