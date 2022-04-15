Pooja Hegde Starts Shooting For A Party Number In Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Anil Ravipudi, Sri Venkateswara Creations F3

Blockbuster maker Anil Ravipudi is leaving no stone unturned to make his ongoing film F3 a much bigger hit than F2. Starring Victory Venkatesh and Mega Prince Varun Tej in lead roles, the film also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, and Sonal Chauhan playing the female leads.

Pooja Hegde, who is one of the most sought-after actresses, will be seen shaking her leg in a special party number in the movie. Art director AS Prakash oversaw the construction of a flamboyant set in Annapurna 7 Acres, where the song shoot is taking place. The shooting of the song commenced today.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has scored a peppy and foot-tapping number for this song. What’s so special about this song is alongside Pooja Hegde, the entire lead cast of the movie- Venkatesh, Varun Tej and the heroines are also participating in the shoot that arrives at the crucial juncture of the movie. Pooja Hegde’s special dance number will be one of the major attractions of the movie. It certainly will be a feast to see all of them together on screen.

Rajendra Prasad, who appeared in F2, is also part of F3, while Sunil is the new addition.

Dil Raju is the presenter, while Shirish is producing the movie under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Sai Sriram cranks the camera, while Tammiraju is the editor. Harshith Reddy is the co-producer.

The film F3 is ready to create a laughing riot in theatres on May 27th.

Cast: Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Sonal Chauhan, etc.

Technical Crew:

Director: Anil Ravipudi

Presenter: Dil Raju

Producer: Shirish

Banner: Sri Venkateswara Creations

Co-Producer: Harshith Reddy

Music: Devi Sri Prasad

DOP: Sai Sriram

Art: AS Prakash

Editing: Tammiraju

Script Coordinator: S Krishna

Additional Screenplay: Adi Narayana, Nara Praveen