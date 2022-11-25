Pooja Hegde Recovers From Leg Injury

Pooja Hegde needs no introduction. She is one of the most popular stars in Tollywood. She had an ankle injury some time ago. She is getting on the road to recovery. Pooja Hegde is suffering and learning to bounce back.

She shared a video with her fans and followers via Instagram story.

She captioned the story which goes as “Two weeks back..Me learning to walk for the second time in my life. It’s so funny how you find your mind blanking on how it’s done, an activity I’ve done all my life! #Firststeps.”

In the meantime, Pooja Hegde was last seen in Radhe Shyam. The film failed to perform well at the box office. She will be seen next in Ranveer Singh Cirkus.

