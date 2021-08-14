Pooja Hegde Launches Nee Valle Nee Valle Song From Sushanth’s Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu Out

Promotions are in full swing for hero Sushanth’s upcoming film Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu which is gearing up for theatrical release on August 27th.

Praveen Lakkaraju has rendered soundtracks of the film and today Nee Valle Nee Valle song has been released. Actress Pooja Hegde has launched the song.

Nee Valle Nee Valle is a breezy and mellifluous romantic number with pleasant montages. The song defines Sushanth’s contentment of the opportunity he got to spend time with his love of life. Sushanth looks cool and handsome, while Meenakshi Chaudhary is pretty in the song.

Nee Valle Nee Valle also has groovy beats and Sushanth can be seen dancing in joy. Praveen Lakkaraju has scored a perfect situational song, wherein lyrics by Srinivasa Mouli are likeable. Sanjith Hegde’s vocals took the song to next level.

S Darshan has directed the film story of which is inspired by real incidents. The film’s teaser got good response and songs too are winning appreciation of listeners.

Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady opposite Sushanth, while Vennela Kishore, Priyadarshi and Abhinav Gomatam will be seen in hilarious roles.

Ravi Shankar Shastri, Ekta Shastri and Harish Koyalagundla together produced the film under AI Studios & Shaastra Movies banners. Music for the film was composed by Praveen Lakkaraju, while camera was handled by M Sukumar.