Pooja Hegde Hikes Remuneration For Vijay Deverakonda's Jana Gana Mana

Pooja Hegde is one of the bankable actresses in the entertainment industry. Over the past two years, Pooja Hegde has been working with all the A-listers in the Telugu and Tamil film imndustry. Pooja Hegde was last seen in Thalapthy Vijay's Beast. The film sank without a trace at the box office, thanks to competition from Yash's KGF Chapter 2. Pooja is said to have charged a whopping Rs 3.5 cr for her role in Beast.

The latest news is doing the rounds is that Pooja Hegde has jacked up her remuneration for Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Jana Gana Mana. If the latest buzz doing the rounds is any indication then Pooja Hegde has demanded a jaw-dropping figure of Rs 5 cr for Vijay Deverakonda's Jana Gana Mana.

It appears the makers of Jana Gana Mana are okay paying her whopping her fee as she was spotted on the sets of Jana Gana Mana. The film is being directed by Puri Jagannadh. Last few films featuring Pooja like Radhe Shyam, Beast and Acharya became big duds at the box office. After a slew of films, Pooja Hegde is able to get paid fancy bucks all because of her massive fan following among the audience.

It remains to be seen when Pooja Hegde is going to score a blockbuster hit like Maharshi or Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.